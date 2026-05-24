Never dreamt of receiving this honour, say Padma Shri awardees Techi Gubin and Ratilal Borisagar

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Padma Awards 2026 at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday. Among this year's Padma Shri awardees are Arunachal Pradesh social worker Techi Gubin and Gujarati litterateur Ratilal Borisagar from Gujarat.

Techi Gubin, a retired chief architect, has been continuously involved in social service with Kalyan Ashram for the past 26 years.

Speaking to IANS, he expressed his joy over the recognition.

"I had never even dreamed that I would receive such an award. When I was asked if I had applied for it, I said no, I had not applied. I do not know how I was selected or on whose recommendation," he said.

Gubin credits his organisation 'Kalyan Ashram' for the award.

He said: “The real credit goes to the organisation where I have been working continuously for the last 26 years.”

He added that he was pleasantly surprised when he received a call from the Union Home Ministry on January 25.

"I have been invited to Delhi on May 25 to receive the award," he said.

Ahmedabad-based Ratilal Borisagar, who is a former teacher, served in the Gujarat Education Board and made significant contributions to Gujarati literature. The author of several books is also being honoured with the Padma Shri.

Expressing his happiness, Ratilal Borisagar said, "I do not exactly remember how awards were given earlier, but in recent years I have seen that even lesser-known individuals are being recognised. People who may not be nationally famous, but are doing excellent work in their field, are being honoured."

He praised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, saying, "When Padma Awards are announced, we see that many recipients may not be widely known, but their service is taken into account. For this approach, I congratulate and thank the Indian government."

Padma Shri is the country's fourth-highest civilian award, given for exceptional contributions in fields such as art, literature, education, medicine, social work, and others.

This year's selection is notable for recognising social workers and writers from rural and lesser-known backgrounds.

--IANS

cg/khz