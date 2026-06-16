India's long-term growth story remains intact despite global uncertainties: Report

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) India continues to remain one of the world's most attractive investment destinations despite global geopolitical uncertainties and periodic market volatility, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, policy continuity and resilient corporate earnings, a report showed on Tuesday.

A report by domestic brokerage Ventura Securities highlighted that India's long-term growth outlook remains constructive, backed by healthy corporate balance sheets and sustained domestic investor participation.

Sectors linked to infrastructure development, healthcare, financialisation, technology and sustainability are well-positioned to benefit from India's long-term growth trajectory, it said.

Promising opportunities continue to emerge across sectors such as healthcare, power equipment, financial services and technology, alongside new-age themes including recycling and energy transition, said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities.

"A disciplined, research-driven approach will be key to identifying the next generation of market leaders," according to him.

However, the brokerage has advised investors to focus on companies with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and clear growth catalysts while maintaining a disciplined long-term investment approach.

India's power and infrastructure sector continues to benefit from the country's energy transition and infrastructure expansion. Companies in the segment have reported strong growth, supported by robust order books, capacity additions and rising investments in transmission networks, it said.

Moreover, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors remain key structural growth themes, driven by expansion in contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO), hospitals and diagnostics.

Several leading companies in the segment have reported healthy revenue and profit growth while outlining ambitious expansion plans.

The technology sector is also witnessing sustained momentum as businesses accelerate digital transformation initiatives and artificial intelligence adoption.

Technology firms continue to benefit from strong order pipelines and growing demand for digital services, according to the brokerage.

India's financial services sector remains supported by healthy credit growth and improving asset quality.

The report highlighted that financial institutions have reported growth in advances, deposits and assets under management, reflecting the broader strength of the domestic economy.

It identified recycling and sustainability as emerging long-term investment themes.

While cautioning investors about geopolitical developments and global market volatility, Ventura maintained that the medium- to long-term outlook for Indian equities remains positive.

--IANS

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