Messi, Ronaldo set for historic final FIFA WC as Argentina, Portugal begin campaigns

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to add another chapter to their legendary rivalry when they feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the first male footballers in history to play in six editions of the tournament.

From making their World Cup debuts in Germany in 2006 to leading their respective nations in 2026, the two icons have dominated world football for more than two decades. With the tournament in North America likely to be their final appearance on football’s biggest stage, both will be aiming to script a memorable farewell.

Argentina vs Algeria: Champions Begin Their Defence

Defending champions Argentina begin their title defence against Algeria on June 17, with Messi once again expected to play a pivotal role. Having guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar four years ago, the 39-year-old will look to inspire La Albiceleste to back-to-back titles.

Argentina enter the competition among the favourites and will rely on key players such as Julián Álvarez and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez alongside their captain.

Algeria, however, are expected to provide a stern test after arriving with confidence following an impressive run of results. Experienced winger Riyad Mahrez, forward Mohamed Amoura and defender Rayan Aït-Nouri will be central to their hopes of causing an upset.

Portugal vs DR Congo: European Giants Meet African Challengers

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Portugal begin their campaign against DR Congo, carrying momentum from their recent UEFA Nations League triumph. The Portuguese side boasts one of the strongest squads in the tournament, featuring stars such as Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha alongside their veteran captain.

Portugal will also be motivated by the memory of forward Diogo Jota and his dream of helping the nation win the World Cup. Ronaldo, who has won almost every major honour in football, will be desperate to lift the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his glittering career.

DR Congo return to the World Cup stage with a talented squad led by Yoane Wissa, Meschack Elia and captain Chancel Mbemba. Known for their pace and physicality, the African side will be aiming to make a strong impression against one of the tournament favourites.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on ZEE5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Malayalam and Bangla.

--IANS

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