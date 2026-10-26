Nepal Premier League kicks off with bigger ambitions, global cricket stars

Kathmandu, Oct 26 (IANS) The third edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), the country's biggest franchise cricket tournament, kicks off on Monday, with growing international participation and rising commercial interest expected to boost its profile and economic impact.

Defending champions Lumbini Lions will face last season's runners-up Sudurpaschim Royals in the opening match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu. The eight-team tournament will run until November 21.

The other teams are Biratnagar Kings, Chitwan Rhinos, Janakpur Bolts, Karnali Yaks, Kathmandu Gorkhas and Pokhara Avengers.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah wished the tournament success, describing the NPL as a major celebration of Nepali sports within just a few years. He also welcomed the international players and commentators participating in the event.

The T20 franchise league has expanded rapidly over its first two editions, attracting greater investment, corporate sponsorship and international talent. Its growing stature received a further boost when the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially recognised the competition on October 16.

The recognition means performances in the tournament will count towards players' official T20 statistics, enhancing its significance for international and domestic cricketers.

Former Australia captain David Warner will represent Kathmandu Gorkhas, while the West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Sri Lankan players Angelo Mathews and Charith Asalanka have joined Biratnagar Kings. The West Indies players Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen will play for Sudurpaschim Royals.

Bangladesh all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan have signed with Pokhara Avengers. Karnali Yaks will feature South African finisher David Miller, Pakistan's Hussain Talat and Sahibzada Farhan, and Bangladesh players Ariful Islam and Akbar Ali.

Bangladesh all-rounder Sami Hossain, Australian player D'Arcy Short and Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella will represent Lumbini Lions.

The tournament will also feature Nepal's first use of the Decision Review System (DRS), which uses technology to help review disputed umpiring decisions.

The NPL has generated strong interest among Nepali cricket fans, with the TU International Cricket Stadium attracting large crowds during the first two editions.

This year's tournament is expected to expand its commercial reach, with franchises spending more on players and several domestic and international brands backing the event.

Rising hotel bookings, team merchandise sales, corporate branding and participation by major business houses are also expected to generate economic activity during the tournament.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) secretary Paras Khadka said that the NPL had evolved into a full-fledged industry in three years, although substantial investment in infrastructure remained necessary.

CAN expects revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales to reach around 700 million Nepali rupees (NPR), significantly higher than in previous editions.

"Revenue from sponsorships will amount to NPR 200 million, while total income from sponsorships and ticket sales will reach around NPR 700 million," CAN Treasurer Padma Bahadur Khadka said. "As the teams are expected to spend a similar amount, business transactions worth around NPR 1.5 billion will take place during this month."

According to CAN, the inaugural edition generated revenue of NPR 276.96 million, which increased to more than NPR 473.6 million in the second edition.

--IANS

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