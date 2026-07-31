Nepal PM reaches out to Madhes parties as communal violence spreads in region

Kathmandu, July 31 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Friday held meetings with Madhes-based political parties and lawmakers from the region over the communal unrest engulfing several districts in the country's southern province.

Three people have lost their lives so far in the violence engulfing the region.

For long, Shah had avoided consultations with opposition political parties, addressing Parliament and even briefing President Ram Chandra Poudel regularly. His approach departed from the long-standing tradition of Nepal's parliamentary democracy, under which Prime Ministers consult opposition parties on major national issues, particularly during times of crisis. But communal violence in Madhes province bordering India has now forced him to break the silence he had maintained for weeks.

According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Shah invited the leaders to discuss ways to resolve the tensions that first surfaced in Sunsari district and later spread to several other Madhes districts, as well as measures to restore communal harmony.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister sought the leaders' views on maintaining law and order in Madhes and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The participating leaders said they had offered suggestions to address the problems in several Tarai districts and found the PM to be sensitive and committed to resolving the situation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. C K Raut, Mahanta Thakur, Rajendra Mahato, Lalbabu Raut, Shamim Miya Ansari, Ram K Sharma, Prabhu Sah, Amaresh Kumar Singh, Sharat Singh Bhandari, Jayakant Raut and other leaders, most of whom represent political parties that are not represented in the House of Representatives but have strong support in the crisis-hit region.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the leaders said such dialogue would play an important role in resolving the crisis.

Janamat Party Chair Raut described it as a very positive step that Shah had, for the first time, held discussions with Madhes-centric political parties. He said the leaders had also presented suggestions for resolving the problems in some southern Tarai districts.

Earlier in the day, Shah also held a separate meeting with lawmakers representing the Madhes region, most of them from his own party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). The discussions focused on the recent incidents in the region and the situation that has emerged in their aftermath.

Amid criticism over his alleged inaction in calming the situation in Madhes, Shah initiated political consultations with leaders representing the region, acknowledging them as key stakeholders.

The violence began on July 26 when localised clashes erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups in the Kaptanganj area of Dewanganj Rural Municipality-3 in Sunsari district. Hindu devotees carrying holy water for the Bolbam festival during the month of Saawan were heading toward Kaptanganj Chowk from the Koshi Barrage while playing loud DJ music.

According to police, some members of the Muslim community objected to the loud music, triggering an argument between the two sides. The dispute escalated into pushing and shoving before turning violent.

During the operation, a youth identified as Om Prakash Mehta was killed after being struck by police gunfire.

The incident triggered a wave of protests and violence in other parts of Madhes, including Siraha district. Authorities imposed curfews in parts of Siraha and Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district, while prohibitory orders were issued in Parsa district, all of which border India.

Curfews remained in force in all of these districts on Friday, while rallies calling for communal harmony were also organized in several parts of the country.

Shah faced criticism from opposition parties, including those representing Madhes, over his alleged failure to address the nation promptly and take measures to restore communal harmony.

Instead of the PM, RSP President Ravi Lamichhane convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister attended the meeting, drawing strong criticism from opposition parties.

Opposition leaders criticised the PM both in Parliament and through press statements, saying he had failed to play the role of the nation's guardian during the crisis.

As pressure mounted and the violence spread, Shah on Thursday addressed the nation, calling for calm and the preservation of communal harmony. He also briefed President Ram Chandra Poudel in person on the evolving situation in Madhes and spoke with the Vice President by telephone.

Meanwhile, RSP President Lamichhane held a meeting with Hindu and Muslim religious leaders to discuss ways to restore peace.

Following the meeting with Lamichhane, leaders of religious organisations issued a joint appeal urging the public to remain calm and refrain from engaging in provocative or hateful activities or any actions that could disrupt social harmony.

"At a time when various vested interest groups are attempting to spread violence in the name of religion, we appeal to all citizens to exercise restraint and refrain from engaging in provocative or hateful activities or any actions that could disrupt social harmony," the joint statement issued by the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Nepal, Al Salam Society, and Jamiat Ulema-e Nepal said.

--IANS

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