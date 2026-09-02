Nepal disaster: 166 Indian nationals rescued so far, 410 on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage leave China

Kathmandu/New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) As many as 166 Indian nationals have been rescued, including three individuals on Wednesday, as New Delhi continues to extend humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of devastating floods which have claimed over 1,100 lives so far.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a total of 410 Indian nationals who were visiting Tibet Autonomous Region for pilgrimage or other activities left China on Wednesday.

Carrying more humanitarian assistance, a fifth Indian Air Force (IAF) flight reached Kathmandu on Wednesday. It brought with it about 5.5 tonnes of medical supplies, including antibiotics, analgesics, surgical items and other essential medicines.

The flight also carried an 11-member specialised team with more than six tonnes of rescue equipment. With the latest tranche of assistance, India has delivered around 74 tonnes of relief assistance to Nepal to date.

According to the MEA, the fresh tranche of relief material was handed over to the local government by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava. The aid supports the ongoing response to catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal following a glacial collapse in Tibet on August 26.

"Today, the Indian tunnel rescue team moved its base to Syabrubesi from Trishuli, which will help reduce the time taken to travel to Chilime, where the rescue operations are taking place. The team continued its search operations in Chilime in collaboration with the Nepali Army. Amidst deep slush and blockages inside the tunnel, the team was able to move forward by about 100 metres today," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"To ensure expedited progress, the possibility of an improvised road approach to the tunnel was explored so that more heavy equipment could be used for search and rescue. The 11 rescue experts that arrived today from India have moved close to Trishuli Bazaar along with specialized equipment, and are expected to commence their work from tomorrow in coordination with the Nepali Army," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian forensics team is now working in two laboratories in Kathmandu for the examination and analysis of DNA samples in collaboration with experts from Nepal.

At least 1,114 bodies swept away by last week’s floods had been recovered by 9 am Wednesday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Around 3,916 people still remain out of contact.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday called for stronger international attention to growing climate-related risks in the Himalayan region as the death toll from devastating floods in the Bhotekoshi River crossed 1,100.

Addressing the House of Representatives, Shah said Nepal must highlight more forcefully the disasters it is facing due to climate change.

Experts said an avalanche blocked the Lengde Khola, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border. The accumulated water later breached the natural barrier, triggering a massive flood that swept downstream towards the Trishuli River and devastated settlements and infrastructure.

Shah said the disaster had raised questions about how such an event occurred and what it meant for Nepal’s future.

“The huge disaster, whose impacts of climate change we have suddenly experienced, has kept us working around the clock to manage the damage. At the same time, another profound question has arisen in our minds: How did this disaster come upon us?” he questioned.

--IANS

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