October 23, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Neil Patrick Harris says he ‘won the Mom Lottery’ as mother Sheila turns 80

Neil Patrick Harris says he ‘won the Mom Lottery’ as mother Sheila turns 80

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Neil Patrick Harris celebrated his mother Sheila Scott Harris’ 80th birthday, describing her as a remarkable woman filled with kindness, support and unconditional love.

Taking to Instagram, Patrick Harris expressed gratitude for having her as his mother, saying he and his brother felt they had “won the Mom Lottery”.

Sharing a string of glimpses from his mother’s 80th birthday, Patrick Harris wrote: “My mom turned 80 yesterday! Sheila Scott Harris is a truly remarkable woman, brimming with kindness, support and unconditional love.”

“My brother and I are so grateful to have her as our mother (our dad is pretty swell too, but he turned 80 in June, so this is Mom’s moment). I feel like we kinda won the Mom Lottery. xoxo@wellsheilaxoxo #80thbirthday.”

On television, he is known for playing the title character on the series Doogie Howser, M.D. as well as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Harris is also known for portraying the title character in Joss Whedon's musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and a fictional version of himself in the Harold &amp;amp;amp; Kumar film series. His other films include Starship Troopers, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Gone Girl.

On the film front, he was last seen in Sunny Dancer, a British coming-of-age comedy film from George Jaques and starring Bella Ramsey, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ruby Stokes, Earl Cave, Jasmine Elcock, Conrad Khan, Jessica Gunning, James Norton and Neil Patrick Harris.

On the personal front, from 1997 to 1998, Harris dated actress Christine Taylor. In a 2008 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he discussed how the relationship made him realize his true sexuality.

Harris has been in a relationship with actor and chef David Burtka since April 2004. In October 2010, they became parents to twins, son Gideon and daughter Harper, born via a surrogate mother. The two got married in Italy in September 2014.

--IANS

dc/

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