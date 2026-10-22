Neil Nitin Mukesh on ‘Bewafa Se’: ‘A creative journey that has been very satisfying’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has opened up about his latest song ‘Bewafa Se.’

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘New York’ actor described it as a satisfying creative journey. He also praised the young team behind the song, highlighting their technical expertise and creative inputs. Neil shared, “The song has been a creative journey for me and very satisfying because we've had a really nice young team who are technically such geniuses. That's why I always emphasize on young talent and their creative inputs on how we move forward to execute. It's always been a learning process for me.”

“So, to start with, the captain of the ship, Abhishek Thakurji, who's a pioneer when it comes to music. He's a genius, a creative genius, and the lyrics, the song, the composition, it was like an instant touch and connect to the heart. The first time I heard the song, I knew that if there was anyone who could depict pathos on screen for this song, it had to be me. So, it's a great honor that he considered me, but maybe I was destined to be a part of this song,” he added.

“Secondly, I definitely would like to mention Altamash Faridi and the entire vocal group for this song. You know, there are some songs that need to touch your heart and create that lingering effect of memories and moments for the rest of your life. I think Altamash has just done that. He struck the right chord, and he struck the emotions so correctly.”

The ‘Johnny Gaddaar’ actor went on to state, “It instantly reminded me of moments of my heartbreaks, and I identified with every lyric, every moment up ahead. We shot this extensively in Goa for two days. The technical crew was outstanding. We had a great director in Saurabh Prajapati, who's just a 26-year-old boy but a technical wizard. The way he's choreographed it, handled the emotion, the drama, and the storytelling, all in three minutes only, it almost feels like a film that's been made in three minutes. God bless the entire team, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this beautiful song.”

Kashish Music has released ‘Bewafa Se,' a music video featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kashika Kapoor. The song is written, composed, and produced by Abhishek Thakur. It explores love, heartbreak, and betrayal, focusing on the pain of relationships and the memories that remain when things do not go as expected.

Kashika Kapoor shared, “The most difficult part of heartbreak is that your feelings do not simply disappear when a relationship ends. You can be hurt by someone and still cherish the memories you shared with them. That contradiction makes these stories so human. With Bewafa Se, I wanted to portray the vulnerability and emotional conflict in a way that feels honest and relatable, rather than exaggerated.”

“Bewafa Se” brings together the two actors in a story centred on the pain of relationships and the memories that linger long after love takes an unexpected turn.

--IANS

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