June 19, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

Neil Bhatt talks about guiding child actors the correct way to deal with industry

Neil Bhatt talks about guiding child actors the correct way to deal with industry

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Television actor Neil Bhatt has spoken about his responsibility toward child actors.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he emphasized the importance of guiding them in the right way to deal with the entertainment industry. Neil shared that young talents need proper direction and support to understand the realities of showbiz and to navigate it with discipline and awareness. The ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actor reflected on the lessons of fatherhood and the special bond he shares with his on-screen children in “Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram.”

Neil shared, “Father's Day always reminds me of the quiet strength, patience, and unconditional love that fathers bring into our lives. Playing a father in Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram has given me a deeper appreciation for that role. Sharing screen space with my on-screen children, Raanav & Mahi, has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey. Their innocence, honesty, and boundless energy are a constant reminder that children value your presence more than anything else. Through our scenes together, I've realised how important it is to be patient, attentive, and fully present in the moment.”

“Also, how it’s said that children who grow up in the industry usually mature early. I want to make sure that children who I work with get to learn the correct way to deal with the industry. In many ways, this experience has also made me reflect on my own father and appreciate the countless sacrifices and life lessons that often go unnoticed when we're growing up. Today, I value those memories and teachings more than ever,” he added.

In the show “Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram,” Neil Bhatt plays the role of a father to kids Raanav and Mahi. In real life, Neil, who is married to actress Aishwarya Sharma, is yet to embrace fatherhood.

--IANS

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