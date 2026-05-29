Neighbour alleges delay by fire brigade after former CCI chief dies in South Delhi house fire

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) A neighbour of former IAS officer and first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dhanendra Kumar, who died due to smoke inhalation after a fire at his Hauz Khas residence in Delhi following a suspected air-conditioner blast, alleged on Friday that the fire brigade reached the spot nearly an hour after the incident was reported.

Speaking to IANS, neighbour Ramesh claimed that the delay in the arrival of the fire brigade worsened the situation.

“When I came in the morning, I got to know about his death. The fire was caused due to a short circuit. The fire brigade came very late. If they had arrived on time, such a tragedy might not have happened,” he said.

He further alleged that when local residents questioned the delay, fire officials reportedly said they were unable to locate the address on time.

“The fire broke out during the night. Fire brigade vehicles could have easily reached this location, but I do not know why they arrived so late. They came almost an hour later,” he told IANS.

Ramesh also said that Kumar’s son, daughter and a few domestic staff were inside the house at the time of the incident. He added that Kumar’s wife, who uses a wheelchair, was safely brought outside.

“However, when people went inside to rescue others, nothing was visible because of the smoke,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 11:18 P.M. on Thursday at Kumar’s residence located in the upscale Hauz Khas locality of South Delhi. At the time of the blaze, five people, including family members and domestic staff, were inside the house.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police officials and Delhi Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were launched immediately to evacuate those trapped inside the house while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Officials said the 80-year-old retired bureaucrat and his son were rescued from the building and taken to a nearby hospital. However, Dhanendra Kumar succumbed during treatment, reportedly due to smoke inhalation. His son is stated to be out of danger and continues to receive medical care.

Investigating teams from the police and forensic departments visited the spot to examine the cause of the fire. Preliminary findings indicate that the blaze may have started after a suspected explosion in the indoor unit of an air conditioner installed in the house. Authorities have ruled out any foul play in the matter so far.

Dhanendra Kumar was widely respected for his long and distinguished career in public administration and economic policymaking. A 1968-batch IAS officer, he served in several important roles in both the Central government and the Haryana administration during his decades-long bureaucratic career.

Over the years, Kumar held senior positions in several Union ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Ministry of Culture. During his tenure in the Defence Ministry, he handled administrative and national security-related responsibilities. In the Road Transport Ministry, he contributed to infrastructure planning and highway development initiatives across the country.

--IANS

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