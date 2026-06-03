June 03, 2026 6:40 PM हिंदी

Nehha Pendse says 'proud to represent Marathi cinema' as 'Tighee' reaches NYIFF

Nehha Pendse says 'proud to represent Marathi cinema' as 'Tighee' reaches NYIFF

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Nehha Pendse's Marathi film "Tighee" received an overwhelming response at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The special screening of the drama witnessed a packed house, with audiences praising the film's powerful storytelling and impactful performances.

Making the screening even more memorable, "Tighee" also received the award for the 'Best Screenplay' during the festival.

Actor and producer Nehha spilled her happiness about the phenomenal response to her film, saying, "Being at NYIFF and witnessing a full-house screening for Tighee was immensely special. The conversations that followed the screening were deeply enriching, and it was wonderful to see audiences engage so passionately with the film. This journey has been extremely rewarding for our entire team, and I am proud to represent Marathi cinema on such a prestigious global platform."

Producer Shradul Singh Bayas went on to add, "We are incredibly proud to see Tighee receive such love at NYIFF. The overwhelming response from a global audience is a testament to the film’s universal emotions and the hard work of our entire team. It's a proud moment for all of us and hats off to the entire team for their incredible hardwork.”

Nehha represented the 'Tighee' team at the festival, along with director Jeejivisha Kale. The duo even engaged in an insightful post-screening Q&A session.

Jointly backed by Shradul Singh Bayas, Nehha Pendse Bayas, Nikhil Mahajan, Suhrud Godbole, and Swapnil Bhangale, "Tighee" enjoys an ensemble cast led by acclaimed actresses Bharati Achrekar, Nehha Pendse, and Sonalee Kulkarni, with others in supporting roles.

"Tighee" delves deep into thought-provoking subjects such as womanhood, relationships, resilience, and self-discovery. It goes on to explore the emotional complexities of a mother- daughter relationship, whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. The movie goes on to present a compelling narrative that resonates across cultures and generations.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Absolutely ludicrous': Simon Doull slams Jofra Archer's England absence for the first Tests against New Zealand. Photo credit: IANS

Absolutely ludicrous': Simon Doull slams Archer's England absence ahead of New Zealand Tests

Maja Chwalinska beat Anna Kalinskaya to reach maiden Major semifinals at the French Open in Paris on Wednesday. Photo credit: @RolandGarros/X

French Open: Maja Chwalinska beat Anna Kalinskaya to reach maiden Major semi-finals

PM Modi congratulates Denmark counterpart Frederiksen for 'remarkable' third consecutive term

PM Modi congratulates Denmark counterpart Frederiksen for 'remarkable' third consecutive term

Lamichhane's meeting with PM Modi signals push for stronger Nepal-India ties

Lamichhane's meeting with PM Modi signals push for stronger Nepal-India ties

Nehha Pendse says 'proud to represent Marathi cinema' as 'Tighee' reaches NYIFF

Nehha Pendse says 'proud to represent Marathi cinema' as 'Tighee' reaches NYIFF

J'khand woman becomes 'Atmanirbhar' through poultry farming under Centre's NRLM

J'khand woman becomes 'Atmanirbhar' through poultry farming under Centre's NRLM

India condoles death of former Yemen President

India condoles death of former Yemen President

Mark Butcher questions England captain Ben Stokes’ move to number seven ahead of Tests against New Zealand. Photo credit: EnglandCricket

Butcher questions England captain Stokes’ move to number seven ahead of Tests against NZ

Kunal Kemmu shares birthday moments from his Maldives trip with family

Kunal Kemmu shares birthday moments from his Maldives trip with family

‘PM Modi has been clear, Yogasana must be treated as a sport’, says Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat and Vice President of World Yogasana.

‘PM Modi has been clear, Yogasana must be treated as a sport’: Yogasana Bharat Prez Udit Sheth