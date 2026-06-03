Nehha Pendse says 'proud to represent Marathi cinema' as 'Tighee' reaches NYIFF

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Nehha Pendse's Marathi film "Tighee" received an overwhelming response at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The special screening of the drama witnessed a packed house, with audiences praising the film's powerful storytelling and impactful performances.

Making the screening even more memorable, "Tighee" also received the award for the 'Best Screenplay' during the festival.

Actor and producer Nehha spilled her happiness about the phenomenal response to her film, saying, "Being at NYIFF and witnessing a full-house screening for Tighee was immensely special. The conversations that followed the screening were deeply enriching, and it was wonderful to see audiences engage so passionately with the film. This journey has been extremely rewarding for our entire team, and I am proud to represent Marathi cinema on such a prestigious global platform."

Producer Shradul Singh Bayas went on to add, "We are incredibly proud to see Tighee receive such love at NYIFF. The overwhelming response from a global audience is a testament to the film’s universal emotions and the hard work of our entire team. It's a proud moment for all of us and hats off to the entire team for their incredible hardwork.”

Nehha represented the 'Tighee' team at the festival, along with director Jeejivisha Kale. The duo even engaged in an insightful post-screening Q&A session.

Jointly backed by Shradul Singh Bayas, Nehha Pendse Bayas, Nikhil Mahajan, Suhrud Godbole, and Swapnil Bhangale, "Tighee" enjoys an ensemble cast led by acclaimed actresses Bharati Achrekar, Nehha Pendse, and Sonalee Kulkarni, with others in supporting roles.

"Tighee" delves deep into thought-provoking subjects such as womanhood, relationships, resilience, and self-discovery. It goes on to explore the emotional complexities of a mother- daughter relationship, whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. The movie goes on to present a compelling narrative that resonates across cultures and generations.

--IANS

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