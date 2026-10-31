Neha Swami wishes Arjun Bijlani on birthday, says ‘23 years, & I would still choose you in every lifetime’

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Neha Swami, popular for being wife of actor Arjun Bijlani, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband celebrating their 23 years of togetherness.

She expressed how she would continue to choose him in every lifetime. Taking to her social media account, Neha shared a series of romantic pictures with Arjun, giving fans a glimpse into their celebrations.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen posing closely together, with Arjun sporting a black outfit and a cap, while Neha is dressed in a black jacket, smiling as they embrace each other.

Alongside the pictures, Neha penned an emotional note for her husband. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has been by my side for 23 beautiful years, yet still makes my heart feel like we've just fallen in love all over again."

She further added, "I truly believe I'm super duper lucky to have you in my life. You have won my heart in a thousand different ways, time and time again. Every girl dreams of having a man like you, and I feel so proud and blessed that the man so many would wish for is the one I get to call mine."

Neha continued, "Thank you for being the most handsome, loving, understanding and incredible man, with a soul even more beautiful than your face. You are my pride, my happiness and my forever favourite person."

Concluding her birthday wish, she wrote, "23 years, and I would still choose you in every lifetime. Happy Birthday to my man, my heart and my biggest blessing!"

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Neha's love story began long before he became a familiar face in the television industry. The two first met at a gathering at Neha's maternal aunt's house in Mumbai.

Arjun has often recalled being instantly drawn to Neha when he first saw her. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and the actor proposed to her on March 18.

Earlier, Arjun opened up about the importance of Neha's support during his early struggling days.

He had acknowledged how she stood by him even before he found recognition in the entertainment industry. Recalling their 22-year-long relationship, he described her as an amazing wife who supported him when he was a nobody.

The actor has also spoken about how Neha helped him during phases when he was feeling low for professional reasons.

Arjun and Neha tied the knot on May 20, 2013, after dating for many years. The couple welcomed their son, Ayaan Bijlani, in January 2015.

–IANS

rd/