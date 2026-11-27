Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani have been in the spotlight after a segment on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 triggered a debate over remarks made by the actor about his wife’s eating habits.

Neha has responded to a social media user who described Arjun’s behaviour as disrespectful, saying it was “pyaar” and not disrespect.

The exchange happened after a netizen commented on Neha’s social media post, writing in Hindi, “But pati patni or panga mai arjun ne disrespect kri h aapki ma’am” (But Arjun disrespected you in Pati Patni Aur Panga). Responding to the comment, Neha wrote, “woh pyaar hai.. not disrespect” (That is love, not disrespect).

Her response comes days after Arjun faced criticism over a segment from the reality show in which he spoke about Neha’s eating habits. During a conversation with host Munawar Faruqui, Arjun remarked that Neha probably sleeps for eight hours but spends 16 hours eating. The comment led some viewers to accuse him of body-shaming his wife, with Neha appearing uncomfortable during the exchange.

Arjun later rejected the allegation and clarified that he was talking about food habits and health, rather than Neha’s appearance. He said that telling his wife what is good for her comes from love and concern. He also pointed to their 23-year relationship while responding to the criticism.

The episode also saw fellow contestant Divyanka Tripathi step in during the exchange, with the actress saying that if Neha eats, they all eat. She was later seen sharing pizza with Neha.

Amid the discussion around their appearance on the show, Neha also shared an emotional note for Arjun, celebrating the couple’s 23 years together.

In her post, she wrote, “23 years, and I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Your love hasn’t faded with time; it has only grown deeper, stronger, and more beautiful. I don’t know what I did to deserve a love like yours, but I know how blessed I am to live in it. You give me something priceless — the peace of knowing that there is someone in this world who loves me unconditionally, just as I am. And that someone is you.”

On Thursday, Neha also shared another glimpse of Arjun’s gesture for her as he booked an entire salon so that she could enjoy a private pampering session without any disturbance.

Sharing videos from the salon, the actor’s wife appeared visibly happy as she enjoyed the experience. She revealed that Arjun had booked the entire place for her so she could feel pampered and “like a queen”.

–IANS

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