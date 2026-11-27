New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting from December 10, after contracting dengue, adding to his prolonged absence from competitive cricket.

The right-arm pacer was admitted to hospital on Thursday night after his platelet count dropped significantly. His recovery is expected to take at least three weeks, with the illness likely to leave him physically weak and delay his return to the field further.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed that Rana had been diagnosed with dengue and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

“He is admitted to Evercare and has been diagnosed with dengue. It will take at least three weeks for him to recover because your body becomes very weak due to dengue,” a BCB official was quoted in a report.

The latest development comes as another blow to Rana, whose return to international cricket was being closely monitored by the Bangladesh team management following a lengthy injury layoff.

Earlier this month, BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar had indicated that the board was hopeful of having the fast bowler available for the T20I leg of the South Africa tour, while stressing that they did not want to rush his comeback.

“He is definitely ruled out of the Test series, and it is unlikely we will have him for the ODIs, though we will see if he might be available for the T20Is. Given the reports I’m receiving, we could potentially take a risk and include him for the ODIs, but the real question is whether we should take that risk. Regardless, I believe he will be fit for the T20Is,” Bashar said after announcing the squad for the South Africa tour earlier this month.

Rana initially suffered a grade-two side strain during Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe in July. The injury forced him to miss the Australia Test series, the Asian Games and the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

His rehabilitation was subsequently disrupted by a glute injury, which ruled him out of the tri-series in the UAE and the Test series in the West Indies and South Africa.

--IANS

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