Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who recently attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), feels that friendships in the Hindi cinema of the 70s and the 80s were very exaggerated, and far removed from realism.

Farhan attended a panel discussion at IFFI with Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashutosh Gowariker, where he spoke about the origins of his directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

He said, “What we had seen in the 70s that went into the 80s and even into the 90s was friendship in films was taken to completely strangely exaggerated levels. The relationship had become cheesy, it had become filmy for the lack of another way to put it. And it's something that doesn't define true friendships the way you have. So you spend time with your friends or with the circle of your friends. And I felt that that is something that could be brought to screen because it hadn't been seen for a long, long time”.

He further mentioned that as a teenager, he had no options to look at when it came to Hindi cinema. However, that changed with ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, the film which marked the Bollywood debut of superstar Aamir Khan, who would go on to work with Farhan on the latter’s directorial debut.

He shared, “Like I remember when I was in the ninth standard in school, there was no film being made for me that I felt like I wanted to go to the theater to watch. And a film came along that completely changed it for me. And that film was Mansoor Khan's film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. So when I saw that film, it was a new language. The way the families are feuding, the way the love is, it was so refreshing. And then after that, that was 1988. And after that, nobody really, really kind of did that same thing again. So for me, that film was a huge inspiration. When I got down to writing, that's the mode that I wanted to kind of work with, the kind of language I wanted to use”.

“And that led to me writing ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. And just again, lucking out with, like how he lucked out with Tabu, you know, with Amir, who came on board and said, you know, I want to do this film. Because then that made it easier, of course, to get it done”, he added.

--IANS

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