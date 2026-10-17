October 17, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

Neha Sharma warns legal action against AI content without consent: No hiding behind fake account

Neha Sharma warns legal action against AI content without consent: No hiding behind fake account

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma is the latest celebrity to raise her voice against the misuse of AI to created fake photos and videos.

She shared a post on her official handle on Saturday and warned those creating AI-generated content using her face.

Neha took to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline, and wrote, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY (sic).”

The 'Crook' actress made it clear that she has not permitted anyone to use her face or likeness to generate AI content. She further asked all to take down any such content and refrain from doing anything like that in the future.

"Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable. I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS", she further penned.

Neha also warned of legal action against anyone creating, posting, or circulating such content.

"Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability. TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED," concluded the post.

In the recent past, many members of the film fraternity have expressed their concern about how AI can be used to manipulate content.

As a protective measure, many of them, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Suniel Shetty, have even approached the court to protect their identity, image, and personality rights from AI-generated misuse.

Meanwhile, recently, a morphed video of actress Janhvi Kapoor from the 'Devara' song 'Chuttamalle' surfaced on social media, raising some new concerns.

--IANS

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