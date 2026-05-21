Neha Sharma shares her dilemma: Gym goals, snacks and bad decisions

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Sharma shared a peek into her current state of mind as she quipped about being “mentally somewhere between gym, snacks, and bad decisions.”

Neha shared a string of images featuring glimpses of herself from the gym, beach, and the cheat meals the actress has been gorging on. She shared the funny confession on Instagram, which showcased the everyday struggles of reaching fitness goals and curbing cravings.

She wrote as the caption: “Mentally somewhere between gym, snacks, and bad decisions.”

Known for working in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Solo and Tanhaji, Neha showcased her prowess in OTT too. It was in 2020, when she stepped in to the web world with the series Illegal in 2020 and has also been part of the short film Kriti and Vikalp, where she played the title roles.

Her debut was in 2007 with Chirutha, a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marked the debut of Ram Charan.

It also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde. The story follows Charan, a young man on a mission of vengeance against Mattu Bhai, a crime lord responsible for the deaths of his parents. This film is an unofficial remake of Swept Away, directed by Guy Ritchie.

She was last seen in the streaming series ‘36 Days’ in which she essayed the role of a femme fatale with deep secrets. The show also starred Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

It was directed by Vishal Furia, and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show ‘35 Days’. ‘36 Days’ was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is available to stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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