Neha Sharma optimistically embraces the random little joys of her vacation

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma is making the most of her Chicago vacation as she is embracing life's simple pleasures with optimism and gratitude.

From soaking in scenic views to cherishing spontaneous moments, the ‘Crook’ actress has been sharing glimpses of her relaxing getaway on social media. On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of her candid pictures, writing, “Optimistically embracing all the random little joys—cats, flowers, strolls, and a little me-time...” The first image featured the actress striking a pose in a chic short black dress, while the other pictures offered a peek into Neha's relaxing vacation moments.

Previously, Neha Sharma had joked about swapping acting for food blogging as she shared glimpses from her Chicago holiday.

She dropped a video from her vacation along with a lighthearted caption, “For everyone convinced I’ve hung up my acting boots to become a food blogger… well, here’s yet another one! Bon appétit!”

In the video, the 'Crook' actress was seen exploring the streets of Chicago, soaking in the city's scenic charm and vibrant urban atmosphere. She had also offered a glimpse of her culinary adventures by showcasing some of the delicious food she enjoyed during her vacation.

On the work front, Neha Sharma is recognized for her performances in movies such as “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2,” “Solo,” and “Tanhaji.” She has ventured into the OTT space with her web series debut, "Illegal," in 2020. She has also showcased her versatility through short films like “Kriti” and “Vikalp," taking on prominent lead roles.

Neha stepped into the entertainment industry in 2007 with the Telugu action-drama “Chirutha,” helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was notable for introducing Ram Charan to cinema as well.

Most recently, the actress appeared in the web series “36 Days," where she essayed the role of a captivating and enigmatic woman with a complex personality. The show featured a talented ensemble cast, including Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

Directed by Vishal Furia, “36 Days” is the Indian adaptation of the British series 35 Days. The thriller is currently streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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