Neha Sharma chooses bed over beats as she leaves concert after 15 minutes

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma said that she walked out of a concert just minutes after arriving, choosing rest over revelry.

Neha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of images and clips from the concert. She posted a glimpse of a crowded ground at the concert first and captioned: “I can't… time to run back home”.

She then shared a picture of herself on the Worli sea-link as she sat on the backseat of her car and mentioned: “Can't wait to be in my bed… At least we tried.”

After the actress reached home, she posted a video, where she was heard saying: “Yes, I am back and I couldn't be happier and captioned it “Went for the concert lasted for 15 minutes chose my bed priorities have evolved.”

Ending on a light note, Neha joked about giving herself “full points for trying” before heading off to unwind and “clean the bed”.

Talking about the actress, Neha has appeared in several films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Solo (2017) and Tanhaji (2020). She made her web debut with the series Illegal in 2020 and has also been part of the short film Kriti and Vikalp, where she played the title roles.

She made her debut in 2007 with Chirutha, a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marked the debut of Ram Charan.

It also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde. The story follows Charan, a young man on a mission of vengeance against Mattu Bhai, a crime lord responsible for the deaths of his parents. This film is an unofficial remake of Swept Away, directed by Guy Ritchie.

She was last seen in the streaming series ‘36 Days’ in which she essayed the role of a femme fatale with deep secrets. The show also starred Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

It was directed by Vishal Furia, and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show ‘35 Days’. ‘36 Days’ was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is available to stream on Sony LIV.

Neha will next be seen in Sanjog a Punjabi film. “Sanjog” is a Punjabi film that also stars Jassi Gill and Happy Raikoti. The movie is directed by Harish Gargi.

--IANS

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