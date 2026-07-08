Neha Kakkar: Strength is about getting up every single time with faith and determination

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Playback singer Neha Kakkar has shared what true strength means to her. The singer appeared on the latest episode of the reality game show ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’ along with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh.

The couple joined the host Rajeev Khandelwal on the show for an emotional conversation that celebrated the journeys of inspiring women and the people who stand beside them. They reflected on love, gratitude, family, and the experiences that have shaped their lives.

Talking about her experience, Neha Kakkar said, "When I look back at my journey, I think of my parents, especially my mother, and the sacrifices our family made so that my dreams could become a reality. Those early years taught me that strength isn't about never falling; it's about getting up every single time with faith and determination. That's why a show like ‘Tum Ho Naa’ feels so meaningful to me”.

She further mentioned, “It gives women the space to share the stories behind their journeys, the struggles that shaped them, and the love that kept them going. I'm so happy that Rohu and I could be a part of this beautiful conversation with Rajeev Khandelwal, and I hope our story reminds people to cherish their loved ones, keep believing in themselves, and never stop dreaming”.

Echoing Neha's sentiments, Rohanpreet Singh shared how the show reminded him of the importance of expressing gratitude to the people who shape our lives.

Rohanpreet Singh said, "’Tum Ho Naa’ beautifully celebrates women and the incredible roles they play in shaping our lives and relationships and even the rains couldn’t stop us from being a part of this show. Being on the show with Nehu made it even more special because I've always admired her strength, passion, and the person she is, both on and off stage. We are thankful to Rajeev since he took us down memory lane”.

“We discussed situations that we haven’t spoken about in quite a while and revisiting them was like a reminder of why we need to say that Thank You every once in a while to our very own superstars at home, and at work”, he added.

‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/