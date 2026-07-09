Neha Kakkar reveals parents, brother Tony insisted she marry Rohanpreet Singh after meeting him for just 20 minutes

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has revealed that it was her parents and brother Tony Kakkar who insisted she marry former co-star and singer Rohanpreet Singh after meeting him for just 15-20 minutes.

Speaking on the upcoming episode of 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar', hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Neha shared how her family instantly approved of Rohanpreet, after she expressed her liking for him.

Recalling the moment, Neha said, "Toh kya hua, maine Tony bhai ko bola ki Rohan mujhe bahut pasand hai. Unhone bola hum milna chahenge. Toh mere mumma-papa aur bhai, meri family hi sweet hai. Unhone kaha hum wahan aa jaate hain. Hum Punjab jaake dekhenge ki woh hume kaise lagte hain. Akele baat ki Rohan se aur sirf 15-20 minutes baithe honge. Uss room se is room mein aakar kaha, 'Shaadi karni hai toh Rohan se hi karo.' Mumma, Papa, Tony bhai, un teeno ke shabd humein yaad hain. Humari taraf se clearly haan hai, koi doubt hi nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai woh wahi karwa rahe the. Itni quick-quick cheezein ho rahi thi. Kai baar yeh bhi ho sakta tha ki bachpana ho gaya, itni jaldi kaise aapne poori life ka decision le liya?"

(I told Tony bhai that I really liked Rohan. He said he wanted to meet him. My mom, dad and brother, my family is really sweet, they said they would come to Punjab and meet him themselves. They spoke to Rohan privately for just 15-20 minutes. When they came out of the room, they said, If you want to get married, marry only Rohan. My mom, dad and Tony bhai's words are something we still remember. From our side, it was a clear yes, without any doubt. I feel it was all destined. Everything was happening so quickly. Many people could have felt it was childish to take such a big decision so quickly)

Earlier in the conversation, Neha recalled how destiny brought her and Rohanpreet together during the COVID-19 lockdown while she was working on her song 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

She said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh sab na likha hua hota hai. Pehle mujhe genuinely nahi lagta tha ki yeh sab likha hua hai, but jab yeh actually hua mere saath toh mujhe laga Bhagwan ji actually likhte hain. Ek ek cheez life mein sach ho jaati hai. Aur yeh hua ki lockdown mein hum sab bore ho rahe the, kuch kaam nahi tha karne ko aur mujhe laga jab sab log gaana bana sakte hain, main bhi bana ke dekhti hoon, shayad main bhi ek gaana create kar sakun. Aur tab maine 'Nehu Da Vyah' gaana banaya."

(I feel everything is already written. Earlier, I genuinely didn't believe that destiny was written beforehand, but when this happened to me, I realized that God really writes every chapter of our lives. Every little thing comes true. During the lockdown, we were all bored with no work. I thought if everyone could make songs, maybe I should also try creating one. That's when I made 'Nehu Da Vyah')

She further added, "'Nehu Da Vyah' likhte likhte mujhe nahi pata tha main apni life likh rahi hoon. Usmein maine likha hai, 'Agli Baari Aawanga Te, Mummy Ji Nu Lawanga, Cute Ji Bahu Da Introduction Karawanga,' aur maine ek-ek cheez likhi hai ismein, jis par mujhe khud hi vishwas nahi hua ki woh sach ho gayi. Uske baad jab humne socha ki hum yeh video banayenge iss gaane ka, aur video ke liye, when we were looking for a boy ki kaun ho sakta hai, mujhe apne aap hi social media ke Explore page par Rohan dikhe. Maine kaha, 'Kitne cute hain yeh.' Phir inko contact kiya humari team ne. Inko call aaya ki, 'Neha Kakkar ke saath aapka video hai.'"

(While writing 'Nehu Da Vyah', I had no idea that I was actually writing my own life story. I had written, Agli Baari Aawanga Te, Mummy Ji Nu Lawanga, Cute Ji Bahu Da Introduction Karawanga, and every single thing I wrote eventually came true. I couldn't believe it myself. Later, when we decided to make the music video, we were looking for a boy and I happened to see Rohan on my social media Explore page. I said, He's so cute. Our team then contacted him and told him he had a music video with Neha Kakkar)

Rohanpreet also recalled his first reaction to the offer, exclaiming he initially thought it was a prank.

He said, "Maine kaha, kithe Neha Kakkar, kithe Rohanpreet. Aur woh keh rahe hain, 'Nahi bhai, yeh shoot ho raha hai. Hum yeh date pe shoot kar rahe hain. Iss date pe trial kar rahe hain. Aap aa jaiyega.' Maine kaha koi chakkar nahi hai, ek baar jaakar dekh aate hain. Toh gaye aur jaise hi maine darwaza khola, yeh madam aage baithi hui hain. Aur unhone pichhe dekha aur maine kaha, ho gaya kaam."

(Where is Neha Kakkar and where am I? But they kept insisting that the shoot was happening and asked me to come. I thought I'd at least go and see what it was about. The moment I opened the door, she was sitting there. She turned around, looked at me, and I instantly thought, That's it, I'm done for)

Neha later revealed, "Phir hum mile. Uss music video mein unhone mujhe 'Will you marry me?' poocha tha aur do mahine baad humari actual shaadi hui. Aur unhone hi mujhe marriage ke liye poocha."

(We met during that music video. In the video, he asked me, Will you marry me? and just two months later, we got married in real life. He was also the one who proposed to me)

Talking about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, the couple tied the knot in October 2020 in Delhi after a brief courtship.

Recently, there were reports of trouble in their paradise but neither Neha nor Rohanpreet confirmed or denied it.

–IANS

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