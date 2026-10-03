Neha Dhupia says 'You light up our lives our' as baby boy Guriq turns 5

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia's baby boy, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, celebrated his 5th birthday on Saturday.

Marking the special day, Neha dropped a couple of unseen photos with her little bundle of joy on social media, along with a sweet birthday note that read, "You light up our lives our baby boy …Uff ! my whole heart beats for you….Happy 5 our Guqqu … mama loves you to the moon n back n more ….Stay curious, stay happy , stay wild our child … @guriqdhupiabedi (sic)."

Actor Angad Bedi also uploaded a few fun moments of his son with him and his late father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

The 'Pink' actor wrote on his official handle, "Guriq turns 5 today pitaji. Wish you were here to see his growth. Hes turning out to be a fine boy. I try and share all my learnings from you..He asks about you when he sees your pictures.. i do sit him down and tell him your stories..(sic)."

"He knows you are watching over him at all times.. with a snap of a finger hes 5.. very soon he will fly out of his nest.. guide him whenever hes looking for answers.. Your most used phrase.. "Mann Niva Matt Uchi" - this is your present to him. One more thing.. he's ambidextrous just like you.", he went on to add.

Neha tied the knot with Angad in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on 10 May 2018.

On 18 November 2018, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha and Angad became parents for the second time on 3 October 2021 with the arrival of their son, Guriq.

Professionally, Neha was recently seen in the coming-of-age romantic comedy 'Don't Be Shy' produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

--IANS

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