Irani Cup: Smaran’s 126* fuels Rest of India fightback, lead over J&K swells to 265

Srinagar, Oct 3 (IANS) Left-handed batter Ravichandran Smaran struck an unbeaten 126 to orchestrate a stunning recovery for the Rest of India as they went from a precarious 197/8 to 306/8 at stumps on day three of the Irani Cup match against Jammu & Kashmir here at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium on Saturday.

Partnering tailender Mukesh Choudhary in an unbroken 109-run ninth-wicket partnership, Smaran’s aggressive century helped Rest of India erase a 41-run first-innings deficit and push their overall lead to a substantial 265 runs.

Resuming from 24/1, Rest of India weathered an attritional opening session before losing top-order wickets in quick succession after lunch. Opener Sanat Sangwan anchored the early resistance with a patient 141-ball 55, while promoted bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain contributed 25.

But Jammu & Kashmir’s bowling attack threatened to seize absolute control. Right-arm pacer Umar Nazir Mir and off-spinner Sahil Lotra spearheaded the charge, picking up three wickets apiece to dismantle the middle order.

Nazir made crucial breakthroughs by removing Sangwan, Jain, and Sarfaraz Khan, while Lotra exploited the turning pitch by taking 3-71 across 26 disciplined overs. Lotra accounted for Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, and skipper Rishabh Pant, who batted down the order at number eight due to fever and fell for eight as the off-spinner trapped him LBW.

When Akash Deep’s dismissal left the rest of India reeling at 197/8, J&K looked set for a swift end to the innings. But Smaran, the new Karnataka captain who was the leading run-scorer in last year’s Ranji Trophy Elite competition, was immovable like a wall, just like the original 'Wall', Rahul Dravid, also from his home state. It was a day when J&K applied all their force to move him, but Smaran hung around, as he left the hosts' bowlers tired and frustrated in the process.

Along the way, he added an Irani Cup record partnership for the ninth wicket with Choudhary, who remained firm and resolute while facing 47 balls for his unconquered nine runs. It also helped RoI that J&K’s bowlers suffered from severe front-foot discipline issues throughout the day, overstepping 21 times during the innings.

Nazir was the primary offender, taking his match tally of no-balls to 22 and giving Smaran a reprieve on 104 when he was caught off an overstepping delivery. J&K’s decision to adopt defensive fields allowed Smaran to comfortably farm the strike, as he smashed 26 runs off 18 deliveries after reaching his hundred to shift the pressure back onto the host team.

With two wickets still in hand and a lead crossing 250, the Rest of India hold a commanding position heading into the penultimate day of the game. With the pitch set to deteriorate at the picturesque venue, it has set up a tantalising day four.

Brief Scores: Rest of India 237 and 306/8 in 94 overs (Smaran Ravichandran 126 not out, Sanat Sangwan 55; Sahil Lotra 3-71, Umar Nazir 3-87) lead Jammu & Kashmir 278 by 265 runs

--IANS

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