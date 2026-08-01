August 01, 2026 5:08 PM हिंदी

Neha Dhupia reveals Karishma Tanna rushed to hospital for delivery immediately after podcast shoot

Neha Dhupia reveals Karishma Tanna rushed to hospital for delivery immediately after podcast shoot with them

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia revealed that actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera headed straight to the hospital to welcome their first child immediately after wrapping up the shoot for her podcast, "Double Date", which she hosts alongside husband Angad Bedi.

Neha took to her social media account and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the day. The clip opened with the text, "When the baby says 'it's go time'". It showed a visibly pregnant Karishma Tanna hurrying out of the house, while Neha, Angad Bedi and Varun Bangera followed closely behind carrying the hospital bag and other essentials before leaving for the hospital.

Sharing the clip, Neha captioned it, "#truestory ... as soon as we were done with @doubledatetheshow ... we packed our bags n left for the catch @karishmaktanna @varun_bangera in their cutest interview ever on our #youtube."

The podcast episode featuring Karishma and Varun was shot on July 28 and released just a day before the couple embraced parenthood. During the conversation, the two had opened up about their relationship, pregnancy journey and excitement over becoming first-time parents.

On July 29, Karishma and Varun announced the arrival of their son with a heartfelt joint post. The couple wrote, "Our little miracle. Our greatest blessing. It's a Baby Boy."

The announcement was accompanied by a black and white illustration as they revealed that they had welcomed their first child on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

For the uninitiated, Karishma, 42, tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

The couple has announced their pregnancy in April this year with the caption, "A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026."

On the work front, Karishma Tanna began her career with television before becoming a household name through shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3 and reality shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She has also featured in films such as Sanju, and went on to earn widespread acclaim for her performance in Hansal Mehta's Netflix series Scoop.

–IANS

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