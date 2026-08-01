Lara Dutta enjoys summer on the French Riviera with husband Mahesh Bhupathi & daughter Saira

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta is making the most of her summer as she is enjoying the beauty of the French Riviera with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira.

On Saturday, the 'Partner' actress took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a couple of snippets from her family getaway.

The primary picture in the album showed Lara facing the camera with a smile while sitting in a restaurant. After this, we see Mahesh also seated in a similar backdrop. This was followed by a picture of Lara posing for a sweet click with her daughter.

The 'Bhagam Bhag' actress also included a couple of mesmerizing pictures of the beach and her surroundings, which she got to enjoy during her time off.

We could also see Lara, Mahesh, and Saira coming together for a happy family picture by the beach.

Giving the Instagram users a glimpse of her latest holiday, Lara penned the caption, "A summer on the French Riviera! What’s not to love……. @mbhupathi (sic)".

For those who do not know, Lara and Mahesh reportedly first met each other for a business meeting. However, it is believed that the meeting was only an excuse for Mahesh to meet Lara.

It must be noted that at the time, Mahesh was already married to model Shvetha Jaishankar. However, the couple ended up going their separate ways in 2009.

After being in a relationship for some time, Lara and Mahesh finally got hitched in a simple ceremony on February 16, 2011, in Mumbai. They also had a Church wedding on February 20, 2011.

On January 20, 2012, these two welcomed their firstborn, daughter Saira.

On the work front, Lara was last seen in the laughter ride, "Welcome To The Jungle", co-starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, along with others.

--IANS

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