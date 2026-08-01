Urvashi Rautela meets Lamine Yamal’s mother during FIFA: Behind every great champion is an incredible mother

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines once again during the FIFA World Cup 2026 as she met Sheila Ebana, the mother of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal.

Shedding light on her meeting with the football's mother, Urvashi stated that "Behind every great champion is an incredible mother."

Calling meeting Lamine Yamal’s mom a 'lovely experience', the former beauty queen went on to add, "From one proud moment to another so happy to meet the woman who raised football sensation Lamine Yamal. Wishing your family continued success and happiness!"

Urvashi further revealed that she ended up spending the entire day with Lamine’s family prior to the World Cup.

Talking about her experience, the 'Pagalpanti' actress went on to say, "I met his mother, his grandmother, and Inés García, and you could genuinely feel the emotions in the room. Of course, everyone was excited, but there was also that natural tension because it was such a huge moment. It had always been Lamine’s dream to play on the biggest stage, and knowing how much hard work and sacrifice had gone into his journey since childhood, we were all hoping and praying that everything would go well. What feels surreal is that we were talking about his dream one day, and the very next day, he achieved it by becoming a World Cup champion. Witnessing that dream become reality almost overnight was incredibly special."

"Seeing his family’s joy after everything they had been through made the moment even more meaningful. His mother and grandmother were so warm, humble, and gracious, and it was lovely spending time with them. And I have to say, his younger brother completely stole the show. He was so energetic, playful, and full of life that he kept everyone smiling throughout the day. It was a beautiful reminder that behind every great champion is a loving family whose support has been there through every step of the journey", Urvashi went on to add.

Previously, Urvashi took to her official social media handle and uploaded a few sneak peeks from the FIFA World Cup celebrations in which she was seen speaking to Lamine Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana.

--IANS

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