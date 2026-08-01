India's impressive maritime model offers lessons for South Africa: Report

Cape Town, Aug 1 (IANS) As it seeks to unlock the potential of its Blue Economy, South Africa can learn a lot from India on how stronger maritime security can support economic growth and also help in becoming a leading maritime power, a report has detailed.

It noted that India inducted four new-generation indigenous naval platforms recently - INS Mahendragiri, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray - thus significantly enhancing the country’s maritime defence capabilities.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the new naval vessels would significantly strengthen the country’s operational capabilities, enhance domain awareness, and bolster the security of its coastal waters amid growing geopolitical threats.

Threats such as piracy, trafficking, and illegal fishing have underscored the need for South Africa to align maritime security with the growth of its Blue Economy. With over 90 per cent of the country's trade by volume depending on safe Sea Lines of Communication, the South African Navy is bolstering its Maritime Domain Awareness through integrated coastal radar networks and satellite monitoring, South Africa's leading media outlet 'Independent Online' (IOL) detailed.

The report mentioned that, in order to grow its Blue Economy and increase global trade resilience, South Africa is upgrading its port infrastructure and ship-repair facilities in hubs like Durban and Cape Town. Operation Phakisa, which focuses on unlocking the economic potential of South Africa's oceans, marine aquaculture and fish processing are receiving targeted investment to create coastal jobs and support food security.

South Africa has also expanded its Marine Protected Areas to help replenish fish stocks and boost coastal tourism. Through the SADC Integrated Maritime Security Strategy, South Africa is working alongside neighbouring African countries to conduct joint patrols and harmonise standards against maritime crimes,” the report detailed.

According to the report, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of the maritime domain and its impact on South Africa’s economy, noting that the country’s abundant natural resources must be harnessed to a greater level to “boost economic growth and job creation.”

“South Africa has got huge and wonderful natural resources, which we need to exploit to a higher level… we can grow our economy enormously and make South Africa a hub as far as the ocean economy is concerned,” IOL quoted Ramaphosa as saying, following a guided tour of the Port of Ngqura’s operations in April.

The report noted that countries such as India and South Africa are increasingly acknowledging the maritime sector's vast job-creation potential, viewing it not merely as an isolated industry. but a catalyst for employment and broader economic growth.

--IANS

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