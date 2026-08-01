August 01, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Jaismine outclasses Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh 5-0 to clinch women’s 57kg boxing gold

CWG 2026: Jaismine outclasses Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh 5-0 to clinch women’s 57kg boxing gold

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Jaismine produced a commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women’s 57kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday.

The Indian boxer controlled the contest from the opening bell, using her sharp combinations, superior movement and clean punching to keep Walsh on the back foot throughout the three-round final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

All five judges awarded the bout in Jasmine’s favour, underlining her dominance in the gold-medal clash. Three judges scored it 29-28, while the remaining two returned 30-27 verdicts, handing the Indian a comprehensive unanimous decision victory.

Jaismine maintained her composure in every round, landing the cleaner punches while effectively neutralising Walsh’s attacks. Her tactical discipline and ring awareness ensured she remained in control from start to finish, sealing one of India’s most convincing boxing victories of the Games.

The triumph adds another gold medal to India’s boxing campaign at Glasgow 2026 and further strengthens the country’s impressive medal haul at the Commonwealth Games.

More to follow...

--IANS

cs/hs

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