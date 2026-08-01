Iron ore surge in India can help South African producers: Report

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The iron ore surge in India is the single most relevant figure for South African producers, according to a new report, as India expands its steelmaking capacity to meet domestic infrastructure and construction demand.

South Africa is India’s major, and in some segments the leading, buyer of iron and coal.

“For South Africa, whose mining sector remains a cornerstone of export earnings, the data carry both commercial opportunity and a cautionary message about logistics and policy consistency,” said the report in https://iol.co.za.

South Africa, as one of the higher-grade suppliers, is well positioned to benefit provided the ore can actually reach the coast, it added.

“Observing how India has combined public capital expenditure with private investment and clearer regulatory signals can inform local planning without implying that every Indian approach is directly transferable,” it added.

India’s infrastructure rebound, led by mining and construction inputs, is more than a domestic story.

“It is a demand signal that South African exporters and project developers would do well to monitor closely while simultaneously addressing the domestic constraints that prevent full participation in that demand,” the report observed, adding that South Africa’s opportunity lies in ensuring that its own producers and logistics systems are ready to meet the call when that expansion continues.

Earlier, India’s Index of Core Industries (ICI) recorded a 5 per cent growth in June this year compared with the same month of the previous year, driven by a surge in the production of iron ore, electricity and cement.

The growth rate of core industries in June marks an improvement over the 3.2 per cent recorded in May 2026.

Iron ore, electricity, cement, steel and coal clocked a year-on-year growth rate of 43.9 per cent, 9.8 per cent, 9.8 per cent, 4.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, whereas natural gas, crude oil, refinery products and fertilisers witnessed negative growth in June 2026.

Iron ore and electricity have been the major drivers of ICI's overall growth in recent months.

--IANS

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