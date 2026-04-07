April 08, 2026 1:28 AM हिंदी

Neha Dhupia gives a sneak peek into her luxurious ‘multi-tasking minute’ in Malaysia

Neha Dhupia gives a sneak peek into her luxurious ‘multi-tasking minute’ in Malaysia

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media to give a glimpse of her multitasking in Malaysia.

The actress in the carousel post was seen unwinding in Malaysia. From exploring the country to feasting on delicacies, and posing for pictures, the actress gave a glimpse of it all.

She wrote, “A Multi tasking minute in #malaysia … With …. @makeupbynayan

@jinalpnagda

@thakkerrishi.”

In the first picture, Neha was seen relishing a bowl of hot soup noodles.

She was also seen enjoying a fresh coconut drink.

In the next picture, she is seen in a black attire with sunglasses, and her hair flowing

Neha is also seen at a local eatery, flaunting a tray full of colorful desserts.

The actress in another click is seen getting decked up for an event at a hotel, where she gave a glimpse of all that goes into looking flawless.

Talking about Neha Dhupia, the actress began her career after winning a beauty pageant in 2002.

She soon transitioned into films, and marked her debut Bollywood debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003.

She gained popularity with films like Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Chup Chup Ke.

The actress is also famous for her stint as a judge on the youth based reality show Roadies.

On the personal front, Neha went on to marry actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in 2018.

The couple are parents to two children, a daughter, Mehr, and a son, Guriq.

–IANS

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