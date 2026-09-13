Indian Navy's INS Kulish arrives at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base to strengthen maritime cooperation

Phnom Penh, Sep 13 (IANS) Indian Navy’s INS Kulish has arrived at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base as part of the Eastern Fleet's operational deployment, with its visit is aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional linkages between the navies of the two nations.

Representatives of the Royal Cambodian Navy and officials from the Embassy of India received INS Kulish upon arrival at Ream Naval Base, according to the Ministry of Defence statement. This marks the first port call by an Indian Navy Ship at Ream Naval Base.

During INS Kulish's stay, engagements include professional interactions, familiarisation visits, sports fixtures, and structured naval engagements, providing opportunities for personnel to exchange domain knowledge and enhance operational synergy.

"The port call forms part of India’s continuing efforts to expand maritime outreach across the Indo-Pacific and is in keeping with the Act East Policy, the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and India’s endeavour to promote a free, open and inclusive maritime environment," the Ministry of Defence statement said.

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia said that INS Kulish's visit strengthens maritime ties between the two nations.

In May, India and Cambodia held the second edition of the joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026, a two-week-long bilateral defence engagement aimed at enhancing tactical and operational coordination and interoperability between the two forces.

The exercise, held between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Army at Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Provincial Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre in Cambodia's Kampong Speu Province, concluded on May 16.

According to the Indian Army, the exercise's aim was "joint coordination in planning and execution of coordinated tactical operations in a sub-conventional, semi-urban environment".

According to the statement, soldiers from both countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the exercise. “Over the course of 14 days, both the contingents displayed a high degree of professionalism and commitment while executing the tactical drills, which culminated with a validation exercise."

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Army added, “CINBAX II 2026 strengthens bilateral military relations and fosters ties between the two nations.”

--IANS

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