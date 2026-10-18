Neeti Mohan’s father Brij Mohan Sharma passes away; Snger shares an emotional tribute

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan took to social media to mourn the loss of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who passed away on October 15.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, the ‘Jiya Re’ singer paid an emotional tribute to her father, remembering him as a loving parent, a guiding light and the pillar of the family. In her note, Neeti expressed how deeply his absence would be felt by the family, adding that his wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love would continue to live on through their memories.

Sharing her father’s photo, Neeti Mohan wrote, “With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026. A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives.”

“His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa,” she added.

Several celebrities took to the comments section to offer their condolences to Neeti Mohan and her family. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Om Shanti.” Neha Dhupia commented, “Neeti my love n strength to you and the entire family.”

Neeti Mohan’s father, Brij Mohan Sharma, was a government officer and writer. Neeti and her sisters, Shakti, Mukti, and Kriti, regarded him as the guiding force and strong support of their family.

Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan is a popular Indian playback singer known for her songs in Bollywood films. Some of her well-known songs include “Ishq Wala Love” from Student of the Year, “Jiya Re” from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from Gunday, “Sapna Jahan” from Brothers, “Sau Aasmaan” from Baar Baar Dekho, “Nainowale Ne” from Padmaavat, “Meri Jaan” from Gangubai Kathiawadi, and “First Class” from Kalank.

--IANS

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