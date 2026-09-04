Neeti Mohan says her ‘The Revolutionaries’ song captures blossoming love, celebrates the woman in love

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Playback singer Neeti Mohan has shared that her song ‘Maahiya’ from the upcoming streaming series ‘The Revolutionaries’ celebrates the love and warmth between the lead romantic interests in the show.

‘Maahiya’ is a love song that captures the budding romance between Sachindra Nath Sanyal (played by Rohit Saraf) and Pratibha Lahiri (played by Pratibha Ranta).

The song speaks about the joy of having someone who means everything. The track is composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, and is crooned by Neeti Mohan and Tushar Joshi with lyrics furnished by Tolia Lavraj Singh and Gaurab Chakraborty.

Talking about the song, Neeti Mohan shared, “‘Maahiya’ is such a beautiful and soothing song, and I really loved the warmth that comes through in its melody and lyrics. What I particularly love is the way the song celebrates the woman he loves, making her the centre of every emotion and finding a beautiful way to tell her that she means everything to him. There is something very pure and effortless about that feeling, and Tushar and I had a lovely time bringing it to life. I hope listeners enjoy its soft, romantic energy and find their own beautiful moments of love in it”.

The song is an ode to the woman at the centre of its story, with its lyrics constantly returning to the idea that she is everything to the person who loves her. ‘Maahiya’ creates an intimate and uplifting listening experience, allowing its romantic essence to take centre stage.

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Inspired by true events, ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds an out-an-out entertaining cinematic experience about the untold story of India’s fight for freedom. The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom’. Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta, The Revolutionaries also stars Bhuvan Bam, and Gurfateh Pirzada leading the cast, and Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

‘The Revolutionaries’ is directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, and is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. The show is set to drop on Prime Video on September 11.

--IANS

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