Arjun Bijlani on how he balances work and family: ‘Every profession comes with compromises’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about striking a balance between his demanding work schedule and family life.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor acknowledged that every career comes with its share of compromises, but believes in making time for his loved ones whenever possible. Reflecting on his approach to work and family, Arjun said, “I think every profession comes with compromises. There are times when you miss personal moments, but I feel lucky to do what I love. It is about finding the right balance.”

“It is definitely a juggle, but I feel it is all about finding a balance. Even if I am working, I try to make some time for my family and enjoy the festive spirit wherever I am,” Arjun added.

The ‘Naagin’ actor has also experienced times when professional commitments meant missing important family occasions. However, Arjun considers himself fortunate to have a family that understands the demands of his career and continues to support him through his busy schedule. “Sometimes, yes. But my family understands my work and is very supportive. Whenever I get the opportunity, I make sure I spend quality time with them,” he said.

He further spoke about the true spirit of festivals, explaining that being on a set does not take away from the joy of celebrating. Arjun shared, “For me, festivals are about love, gratitude, and togetherness. Even when I am shooting, I try to celebrate with the people around me and keep that festive energy alive.”

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor also recalled, “Yes, many times. Celebrating festivals on set with the cast and crew is always special. You share sweets, dress up and create beautiful memories together. Very important. Work is a big part of my life, but family keeps me grounded. I always try to make time for them, especially during festivals.”

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in “Chumbak,” which is slated to premiere on Netflix.

--IANS

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