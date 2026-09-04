September 04, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

Rape, domestic abuse, mob violence fuel Bangladesh’s worsening human rights situation

Rape, domestic abuse, mob violence fuel Bangladesh’s worsening human rights situation (File Image)

Dhaka, Sep 4 (IANS) As Bangladesh continues to witness alarming levels of abuse against women and children, at least 249 women and children were subjected to violence across the country in August this year, including 79 rape cases, local media reported citing a human rights organisation.

In its latest report, the Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) said that 46 children were among the rape victims, while 18 women and girls were subjected to gangrape. The report also documented sexual harassment of 93 women and girls, including 38 children.

As per the findings, dowry-related abuse claimed the lives of six women, left seven injured and drove one to suicide. Domestic violence claimed the lives of 49 women, while 31 sustained injuries and 23 died by suicide, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

The HRSS compiled the findings based on news published in 16 local media outlets and its own investigations. The organisation released its findings in a Press release on Thursday.

The report also documented 70 incidents of political violence across Bangladesh that left at least seven people dead and more than 536 political leaders, activists and members of the general public injured.

According to the rights body, August saw a rise in both political violence and casualties, with 70 incidents reported compared with 45 in July.

It noted that of the 70 incidents internal conflicts within the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party ( BNP) accounted for 20 cases, which resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to at least 152 others.

Expressing grave concern over mob violence and mass beatings, the HRSS said that at least 28 people were killed and 62 others injured in 53 incidents across the country in August.

The incidents stemmed from allegations including theft, robbery, mugging, arguments, establishing dominance and religious defamation, among others.

The report highlighted continued pressure on Press freedom in August, documenting attacks and harassment involving at least 45 journalists in 32 incidents. Five journalists were detained, while another faced legal action over the publication of a news report.

HRSS Executive Director Ijajul Islam said that August witnessed a disturbing wave of violence and rights violations across Bangladesh, ranging from political and campus violence to mob beatings, attacks on journalists, interference with free expression, violence against women and children, and labour abuses.

“If these issues are not addressed, the rights situation may deteriorate further,” The Daily Star quoted Ijajul as saying.

--IANS

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