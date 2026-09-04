Lisa Keightley named CA development lead, WPL role with MI in doubt

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Lisa Keightley has been named as Cricket Australia's national development lead and will be responsible for the development of the women's game.

Keightley has previously been Australia and England's head coach, serving in the role for the Australian women's side from June 2007 to May 2008. She worked with the England women's team as the head coach from January 2020 to August 2022. However, her appointment to the CA development role puts her future with the Mumbai Indians at the Women's Premier League in doubt.

The former Aussie cricketer is currently serving as the head coach of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, MI in the WPL and MI London in the Women's Hundred. As per Cricinfo, she is set to continue as head coach of the Thunder side, but is likely to step down from her role with the MI franchise in the WPL. Moreover, her job in the Hundred is yet to be determined.

Keightley took over as the head coach of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in September 2025, taking over from Charlotte Edwards, who went on to become the England head coach. Under Edwards, MI won both of their WPL titles in 2023 and 2025.

On taking over as the CA development lead, Keightley highlighted that she was "excited" to be named in the job. "I'm really excited to take on this role and contribute to the future of Australian cricket," Keightley said. "I've been fortunate to work with players and coaches at all levels of the game, and one thing I've learned is how important strong pathways and guidance are in helping talent grow and thrive.

"My focus will be on supporting players, coaches and staff across the country, helping create positive environments and making sure people have the opportunities and support they need to be their best."

Meanwhile, head of national development at the CA, Sonya Thompson, welcomed Keightley in the role. "We're delighted to welcome Lisa back to Australian cricket … Lisa brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked across international, domestic and pathway programs throughout her coaching career. She's passionate about developing people and helping players reach their potential, and that makes her a great fit for this role," she said.

--IANS

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