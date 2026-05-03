NEET UG 2026 exam today; over 22.79 lakh candidates to appear in 551 cities

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The National Testing Agency is set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 on Sunday in a single shift from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (IST), with elaborate arrangements in place to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

Candidates eligible for compensatory time, including those under PwD/PwBD categories, will be allowed to write the exam until 6:00 p.m.

This year, NEET (UG) is being held on a massive scale, with approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The examination will take place in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, spanning more than 5,432 centres -- making it one of the largest entrance examinations globally.

The NTA has mobilised a large administrative and security framework for the exam. As part of coordinated efforts, 674 city coordinators are overseeing operations, while over 6,000 observers have been deployed to ensure independent monitoring. Centre superintendents, invigilators, district administrations, and police forces are also actively involved, particularly in the secure transportation of confidential materials.

Candidates are required to report to their respective centres between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entry gates will close strictly at 1:30 p.m., and no late entry will be permitted under any circumstances. Those wearing customary or religious attire, or full-sleeved clothing, have been advised to arrive early to allow time for detailed security checks.

As per guidelines, candidates must carry a printed admit card, a valid original photo ID, and two passport-size photographs for attendance purposes. Only permitted items are allowed inside the examination hall. These include a transparent water bottle, while diabetic candidates may carry sugar tablets or fruits such as bananas, apples, or oranges.

Strict prohibitions remain in place against mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic items, and food packets.

The NTA has also advised candidates to verify their exam centre address from the admit card instead of relying solely on map applications, which may sometimes show incorrect locations. Travel and weather advisories have been issued, urging candidates to plan their commute.

Reaffirming its commitment, the NTA stated that the examination will be conducted with full integrity, transparency, and efficiency, with support from state governments, union territories, and local authorities nationwide.

--IANS

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