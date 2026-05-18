NSUI protests in Delhi over NEET paper leak; seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, ban on NTA

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), on Monday staged protests in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the alleged NEET paper leak issue, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, and a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NSUI workers gathered to protest against repeated paper leak incidents, alleging that lakhs of students are suffering due to irregularities in competitive examinations.

One of the protestors said, "Our clear demand is that NTA should be banned and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. Repeated paper leaks are affecting lakhs of students. Students prepare for an entire year, and in the end they find out that the paper has been leaked."

The protestor further said that such incidents deeply affect not only students but also parents who spend their hard-earned money on their children's education and preparation.

Another protestor alleged that paper leak incidents had occurred repeatedly in 2021, 2024 and again in 2026, accusing the government of not taking the issue seriously.

"Our two main demands are that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign and the NTA should be banned. He has become so insensitive that they do not want to take strict action. Today, one beautician has been arrested, but how can she leak papers in such a large system?” the protestor questioned.

A third protestor raised concerns over the mental health impact on students and alleged that several aspirants were under severe stress due to the controversy.

"I want to ask Dharmendra Pradhan one question — who will answer for the sleepless nights of hard work and shattered dreams? If exam papers start being sold in markets, then who will inspire students to study honestly? Many students are mentally tortured because of paper leaks, and some are even dying by suicide. Yet the Education Minister seems completely insensitive to the issue," the protestor said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, NSUI workers staged a unique protest by distributing jhalmuri to highlight the alleged NEET paper leak issue and unemployment concerns among youth.

During the protest, NSUI workers claimed that repeated examination paper leaks reflected the failure of the government to ensure transparency in the recruitment and examination system.

"The way NEET papers are continuously getting leaked, and 89 different exam papers have been leaked in the last 10 years, is proof that the BJP government is weak — that is why every exam paper gets leaked," a protestor alleged.

Targeting the government over unemployment, the protestor further said, "The Prime Minister himself had once said that if youth are not getting employment, they should sell fritters (pakodas). Today, due to lack of jobs, young people are being forced to sell 'jhalmuri'. This government is completely anti-student and anti-youth."

--IANS

sn/rad