Neesham joins Auckland as NZC announce first round of 2026/27 domestic contracts

Auckland, July 9 (IANS) New Zealand's six major associations have announced the opening round of men's contracts for the 2026/27 domestic season. Among the biggest developments is the inclusion of experienced all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Auckland's full-time contract list.

Having featured on a casual playing arrangement since the 2021/22 season while balancing international commitments, Neesham now returns as a permanent member of Auckland's squad, bringing a wealth of experience across all aspects of the game, most recently captaining New Zealand as the 12th men's T20I captain.

Alongside Neesham, Adithya Ashok also returned to the Auckland contract list.

Wellington have strengthened their ranks by signing fast bowler Henry Shipley from Canterbury. Shipley departs the province where he began his domestic career, bringing valuable experience from both domestic cricket and his appearances for New Zealand in ODIs and T20Is.

Wellington also welcome Muhammad Abbas, who was featured on the BLACKCAPS central contract list last season.

Another notable transfer sees top-order batter Nick Kelly head back to Northern Districts after captaining Wellington across all three formats for the past four seasons.

Kelly, who spent the previous two seasons with Otago before leading Wellington, returns to the association where his domestic journey began in 2015/16 after making his international debut in both white-ball formats last season.

Central Districts have secured the services of all-rounder Jake Gibson following his stint with Otago. Gibson arrives with proven credentials in both limited-overs and red-ball cricket, adding versatility to the Stags' squad ahead of the new campaign.

Several players also return to domestic contract lists after recent international recognition. Leg-spinner Adithya Ashok is back on Auckland's contracted roster, while Wellington have retained Muhammad Abbas after both featured on New Zealand's central contracts last season.

The first round of announcements also rewarded a number of emerging talents with maiden domestic contracts.

Auckland handed a first full-time deal to Luke Watson after the youngster impressed during his debut season in T20 and first-class cricket. Watson had previously represented New Zealand at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup and featured regularly for Auckland A.

Otago continued its emphasis on youth by awarding first contracts to batter Tom Jones and seamer Thomas O'Connor. Jones announced himself with a century during his debut first-class campaign, while O'Connor enjoyed a breakthrough season with a series of impressive performances, including a 13-wicket match haul that underlined his promise.

Canterbury have added bowling all-rounder Lachie Harper to their contracted group after an encouraging debut season across the Ford Trophy and Super Smash, while Central Districts rewarded Taylor Bettelheim with a full-season contract after he joined midway through last year. Sam Cassidy also earned a full contract after progressing through the association's development system and strong performances in domestic T20 cricket.

Northern Districts, meanwhile, welcomed back Snehith Reddy after the youngster regained his place on the association's contract list.

Each Major Association has named up to 15 contracted players in the initial selection phase. A two-week transfer window will now allow uncontracted cricketers to explore opportunities with other teams before every association confirms its final 16-player squad for the 2026/27 domestic season.

The contracted players will form the backbone of their respective campaigns in the Plunket Shield, Ford Trophy and Super Smash, although opportunities will remain available for uncontracted players throughout the season.

NZC said major associations can name up to 15 players in the first round of contract announcements, followed by a two-week official transfer window that allows uncontracted players the chance of assessing their options with another MA. Following this, each Major Association will name a further player to complete their 16-man contract list.

Contracted players receive a retainer and form the core of each major association's campaigns across the Plunket Shield, Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash, but uncontracted players typically also get chances to shine and impress in each region during the season.

--IANS

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