Indo-Pacific represents shared aspirations of India, Australia, says PM Modi

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Describing India and Australia as "vibrant democracies and important ocean powers", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Indo-Pacific is not just a meeting point of two oceans but showcases the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia.

While addressing a joint press meet with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, following the third Australia-India Leaders' Summit in Melbourne on Thursday, PM Modi said that the new maritime security collaboration roadmap will give new strength to shared efforts of both nations in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Albanese for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation in Melbourne.

Lauding the efforts of the Australian PM in strengthening bilateral ties, he said, "His personal efforts and commitment have taken India-Australia relations to new heights and expanded their scope. I commend him for his invaluable contribution."

He announced that India and Australia will work to connect defence startups and industries. He stated that the new agreement signed between the two nations in nuclear energy will pave the way for uranium supply from Australia to India and will give new strength to clean energy objectives.

Speaking about maritime security, he said, "The Indo-Pacific is not just a meeting point of two oceans, but it also represents the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia. To increase cooperation in the area of security, we have signed a joint declaration. With the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence start-ups and industries. Our maritime security collaboration roadmap will give new strength to our shared efforts in the Indo-Pacific. We will also work together on ship-building, repair and maintenance."

PM Modi emphasised that the similarities and common worldview of India and Australia inspire both nations to move forward with mutual trust. He stated that many new aspects have been added to India-Australia ties through the third Annual Summit.

"India and Australia are two vibrant democracies, multicultural societies and important ocean powers. Our similarities and common worldview inspire us to move forward with deep mutual trust. Our comprehensive Strategic Partnership has progressed significantly. With the 3rd annual summit, many new aspects have been added to our relationship...We have decided to work on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement which will prove to be balanced, ambitious and win-win for both our countries," he said.

Terming cricket a "diplomatic language" in the India-Australia ties, he stressed that the meetings between the two nations are like a game of cricket, the agenda is as focused as an international one-day game, while decisions are "as swift as a T20 match" and the partnership between the two nations is as "deep as a test match".

Highlighting the importance of cricket in bilateral ties, he said, "Today, as we are in Melbourne, the sporting capital of the world, not talking about sports would be like winning the toss in a cricket match but never starting the game. Cricket is a diplomatic language in India and Australia relations."

"In many ways, our meetings are like a game of cricket: our agenda is as focused as a One Day International, our decisions are as swift as a T20 match, and our partnership is as enduring and deep as a Test match. In the coming years, both our countries will host major sporting events such as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. This will not only strengthen our sporting cooperation but also create numerous opportunities for investment in sports infrastructure," he added.

--IANS

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