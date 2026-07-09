Eisha Singh hopes her show 'Juhi Mui' on autism won't turn into ‘typical saas-bahu saga’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Television actress Eisha Singh feels the small screen audiences are gradually embracing fresh and meaningful narratives, and hopes that her latest show Juhi Mui does not fall into the trap of becoming a typical saas-bahu saga.

Asked why a TV show, which starts on a meaningful note, ends up in a saas-bahu saga and if it will happen to “Juhi Mui”?

Eisha told IANS: “I highly doubt it will happen to this show. I hope not because the story is very different.”

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief.

The actress understands that the consumption for the TV show is for the “mass audience”.

“But then at the end of the day, we are serving to the mass audience and we sometimes show what they want to see. That is why I think around 2008 a show came on a different channel about autism and it took us 16 years to make a show like this. I think we show saas-bahu drama only because that's what audiences have wanted to watch.”

Stressing that the series revolves around a unique story centred on autism, the actress said viewers have welcomed its unconventional characters with open arms and open hearts.

“But times are changing, and television needs to change with them. Of course, there is still a space for saas-bahu drama, but at the same time, people are embracing Juhi Mui so beautifully. They have accepted the show with open arms and open hearts, and that's exactly what we wanted because these aren't your typical hero and heroine characters.”

“They are very different. They have their own flaws, they each live in their own world, and the story is about how they come together and begin to see the world from a completely different perspective. So far, the audience has showered us with a lot of love, and I sincerely hope the show doesn't end up becoming a typical saas-bahu saga.”

Juhi Mui airs on Colors.

--IANS

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