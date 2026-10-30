Neeraj Chopra says injury 'much better,' to resume training in next few weeks

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has provided a positive update on his recovery from an ankle injury, saying his condition has improved significantly and he is expected to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks.

The star Indian javelin thrower, who was ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 season following a ligament tear in his ankle during training in August, said he had initially faced some difficulties but was now making good progress after following the medical team’s advice to rest.

“My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks,” Chopra said in an interaction with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) media team.

The injury had forced Chopra to miss the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, besides the Diamond League Finals in Brussels and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships. His setback came shortly after he had shown signs of regaining his rhythm with a season-best throw of 88.05m at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The 28-year-old, who had also been dealing with a lower back injury earlier in the season, clarified that he had followed the doctors’ advice and opted for complete rest to recover from the latest setback.

“For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is precisely what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there,” he said.

Chopra also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme on October 28, saying domestic production of sporting equipment would make it easier for athletes to access the resources they need.

“The Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, is a wonderful step. Athletes face many issues in procuring certain equipment in India or have to import sporting equipment from abroad. With schemes like these, as equipment will be manufactured in India, it will become much easier for them to source it,” he said.

The world champion also extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent preparing for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games, advising young athletes to embrace the experience and use pressure as an opportunity to learn.

“I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience, and don’t take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you, as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best,” he added.

--IANS

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