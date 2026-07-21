NDA to hold first 'Mangal Milan' meeting today amid Monsoon Session

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party will hold a meeting on Tuesday at Parliament, marking the first gathering under its newly adopted name, ‘Mangal Milan’, as the ruling coalition seeks to strengthen coordination during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. Members of Parliament from all NDA constituents in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are expected to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the meeting.

Traditionally, the NDA parliamentary party has held meetings every Tuesday during Parliament sessions. This time, however, the gathering has been termed ‘Mangal Milan’, reflecting what the ruling alliance describes as an effort to give its regular parliamentary meetings a new cultural and organisational identity.

The meeting assumes added significance as Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions at the start of the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition pressing for discussions on several contentious issues.

On Monday, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted as Opposition members demanded debates on the NEET controversy, the alleged Ram Temple donation scam, the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, and concerns over the E20 petrol rollout, among other issues.

As the House convened on Monday, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the proceedings were marked by chaos and relentless sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

Even after Jagdambika Pal in the Chair urged the Opposition MPs to maintain the decorum of the House, the parliamentarians continued with the sloganeering.

Earlier, Dilip Saikia in the Chair tried to bring the House in order; however, the din did not fade.

Saikia requested the members to be seated for the Lok Sabha to function smoothly and take up Zero Hour to discuss "significant issues" affecting the country.

"This behaviour is not good for democracy... Do you not want the House to function?" the Chair asked.

The Opposition, however, continued to raise slogans and create ruckus in the well of the House. Eventually, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 p.m.

--IANS

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