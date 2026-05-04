NDA set for big win in Assam as voters back development agenda: AGP chief Atul Bora

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Amid ongoing counting of votes, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora on Monday expressed confidence that the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, will form the next government in Assam, asserting that the trends are in line with the alliance’s expectations.

Bora said the people of the state have voted decisively in favour of the development work undertaken by the NDA government, resulting in what he described as an “enormously good response” for alliance candidates across Assam.

He added that the scale of the mandate points towards a significant victory for the NDA.

Stating that voters have reposed their faith in continuity, the AGP leader said the outcome reflects public support for sustained development and governance under the ruling alliance.

He emphasised that citizens are prioritising progress and stability in their electoral choices. Taking a swipe at the opposition, Bora said Congress has been rejected by the people as it failed to deliver development when it was in power.

He added that the electorate’s verdict underscores a clear preference for the NDA’s development-driven approach in Assam.

Counting of votes is underway across the state under tight security, and clearer trends are expected to emerge later in the day.

The BJP-led NDA was leading in 99 Assembly seats, while the Congress-led opposition alliance was ahead in 24 constituencies in the early rounds of counting for the Assembly elections.

Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders. The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats. Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats.

Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats. Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.

--IANS

tdr/dpb