Ambuja Cements clocks record quarterly revenue of Rs 10,915 crore in Jan-March

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group portfolio, on Monday reported a robust financial performance for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 10,915 crore and marking a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The cement major also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume at 19.9 million tonnes, up 10 per cent compared to the same period previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,464 crore, with a margin of 13.4 per cent, while EBITDA per million tonne was reported at Rs 735.

The company maintained its strong balance sheet position, remaining debt-free, and announced a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited, said, “FY26 has been year of resilience for the Cement sector which has witnessed consolidation, GST 2.0 reforms on one side, while adverse weather conditions, global geo-political factors and state elections affected some or the other way.”

“Against this backdrop, Ambuja Cements delivered a resilient performance for the year,” he added.

During the quarter, Ambuja Cements completed the amalgamation of Sanghi and Penna Cement businesses, with Sanghi Cement getting delisted from stock exchanges effective April 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, ACC and Orient Cement have filed applications with stock exchanges and are awaiting regulatory approvals.

On the operational front, the company commissioned a 3 MTPA clinker line at Jodhpur and initiated trial runs for a 1.2 MTPA grinding unit at Dahej.

Its focus on sustainability also strengthened, with the share of green power rising to 32 per cent in Q4 from 26 per cent a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

However, the quarter was not without challenges. The company flagged cost pressures arising from fuel prices, diesel costs, packaging constraints, and rupee depreciation, largely driven by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

These pressures are expected to persist into the first half of FY27. In response, Ambuja is intensifying cost-control measures, including optimising fuel mix, increasing renewable energy usage, and improving logistics efficiency through rail and sea transport.

Ambuja’s financial strength remained intact, with a net worth of Rs 71,846 crore and cash reserves of Rs 1,770 crore, backed by top-tier AAA/A1+ credit ratings from CRISIL and CARE.

“We remain focused on stabilising new capacities, strengthening operating efficiency and improving asset utilisation, supported by a debt‑free balance sheet, strong liquidity and the highest credit ratings,” Bahety stated.

--IANS

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