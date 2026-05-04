Erigaisi beats Grandelius at TePe Sigeman to re-enter world Top-10, joins five-way lead

Malmo (Sweden), May 4 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi returned to the world’s top 10 after registering a crucial victory over Sweden’s Nils Grandelius in the third round of the TePe Sigeman & Co 2026 chess tournament.

The win not only marked Arjun’s first triumph of the event but also lifted him into a share of the lead alongside Magnus Carlsen, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Yagiz Erdogmus and Andy Woodward, all of whom are tied on two points after three rounds.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a difficult outing at the Masters earlier this year, where he endured a dip in form, Arjun appears to have rediscovered his rhythm. He began his campaign in Malmo with solid draws against top opposition, including Carlsen, before breaking through with a convincing performance against Grandelius.

Playing with the white pieces, Arjun entered an Open Sicilian, where Grandelius opted for the sharp Dragon Variation. The Indian responded with an aggressive setup inspired by a recent high-level encounter.

“I could only recall Vaishali’s last-round win from the Candidates, and I remember even though Black was trying to create some attack, her king was quite safe with this bishop on b3, so I thought I’ll put the bishop on b3 and try to take it from there,” Arjun was quoted by Chess.com.

Adopting a similar plan, he launched a direct kingside initiative with opposite-side castling, gradually building pressure and converting his advantage to secure the full point. The victory pushed his live rating to 2755.4, taking him back into the World No. 9 spot.

Elsewhere in the round, Turkish prodigy Yagiz Erdogmus continued his impressive run with a win over China’s Zhu Jiner, the only female participant in the tournament. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated clash between Carlsen and Abdusattorov ended in a draw, as did the encounter between Jorden van Foreest and Woodward.

With the tournament finely poised, the fourth round on Monday promises key matchups. Arjun will face Abdusattorov in a crucial contest that could shape the leaderboard, while Carlsen takes on Van Foreest and Erdogmus meets Grandelius.

Having regained momentum and confidence, Arjun will look to build on this result as he eyes a strong finish in the tournament and further consolidation within the world’s elite.

--IANS

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