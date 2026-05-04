May 04, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Dubai, May 4 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third women’s T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that the Bangladesh skipper was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

The incident took place during the Bangladesh innings when Nigar, visibly frustrated after being dismissed, threw her bat onto the ground before leaving the field. In addition to the formal reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Nigar’s disciplinary record.

This marks her first offence within a 24-month period. “Nigar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” said the ICC in its statement on Monday.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Shathira Jakir Jesy, along with third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Champa Chakma. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Under ICC regulations, demerit points remain on a player’s disciplinary record for 24 months from the date of imposition. If a player reaches four or more demerit points within that period, they are converted into suspension points, leading to a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on the player's schedule.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka completed a clinical 3-0 series sweep of Bangladesh after clinching a rain-shortened third T20I by three runs. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu spearheaded the victory with a stellar all-round performance - top-scoring with 41 runs before returning to claim 2-15.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan repeats aid seeking behaviour without structural information: Report

Pakistan repeats aid-seeking behaviour without structural information: Report

Himesh Reshammiya joins forces with Anshul Garg for his latest track ‘Sharaab’

Himesh Reshammiya joins forces with Anshul Garg for his latest track ‘Sharaab’

Pakistan: Journalists in Quetta slam Peca, pledge to continue struggle for freedom of expression

Journalists in Quetta slam PECA, pledge to continue struggle for freedom of expression

Vikram Doraiswami begins new assignment as India's Ambassador to China

Vikram Doraiswami begins new assignment as India's Ambassador to China

Late struggles push Indian golfers down as Soenderby win title in Mauritius

Late struggles push Indian golfers down as Soenderby win title in Mauritius

BHEL posts 155 pc rise in net profit at Rs 1,290 crore in Q4FY26

BHEL posts 156 pc rise in net profit at Rs 1,290 crore in Q4FY26

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni ‘steadily improving’ but hasn’t travelled to New Delhi, says Eric Simons

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni ‘steadily improving’ but hasn’t travelled to New Delhi, says Eric Simons

Fire safety a shared responsibility: Health Secretary

Fire safety a shared responsibility: Health Secretary

Pakistan: Court once again rejects petitions of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court once again rejects petitions of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi

Theegala finishes strong with final-round surge as Young dominates at Doral

Theegala finishes strong with final-round surge as Young dominates at Doral