May 04, 2026 4:58 PM हिंदी

Kriti Kharbanda gives the tightest hug to the 'most wonderful boy' Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda gives the tightest hug to the 'most wonderful boy' Pulkit Samrat

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat received an adorable surprise from his better half, Kriti Kharbanda.

On Monday, the 'Veerey Ki Wedding' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published a short clip of giving a warm hug to Pulkit.

Along with the heart melting clip, Kriti also dropped a sweet message for the 'Fukrey' actor saying, "The most wonderful boy, Deserves the tightest hugs! (sic)."

Reciprocating the love, Pulkit also re-shared the post on his handle and wrote, "This hug calms the storms within!"

Talking about their love journey, Pulkit and Kriti first met on the sets of the 2019 drama"Pagalpanti". Their friendship soon turned into something more, and after dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in an intimate wedding in Manesar, Haryana, in the presence of close family and friends.

For those who do not know, this is Pulkit's second marriage. He was earlier married to Shweta Rohira. However, the couple got separated within just 11 months of getting married.

On the professional front, Pulkit has been receiving a lot of praise for his recent appearance in the sports drama, "Glory".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Pulkit revealed that he feels that he’ll know he’s achieved 'glory' when people stop comparing him to others.

“When people stop comparing me with others and start comparing others with me, I think that is where I will say that I have achieved glory,” Pulkit told IANS.

He added that it would be nice if people finally appreciated his work.

“I guess, doing the kind of work I am happy doing, if people appreciate it, that would be nice,” shared Pulkit.

"Glory", which premiered on Netflix on May 1, also stars Suvinder Vicky, Divyenndu, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi in crucial roles.

--IANS

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