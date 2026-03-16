NDA, Mahagathbandhan express confidence of winning all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar (Lead)

Patna, March 16 (IANS) As polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across several states got underway on Monday, leaders of both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar expressed confidence about their prospects, with each side claiming victory in the state’s five seats.

Voting began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m., while the counting of votes is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Across the country, polling is taking place for seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Odisha, three in Assam, two each in Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and one in Himachal Pradesh.

The election in Bihar has drawn intense attention because six candidates are contesting for five seats.

To secure victory, a candidate must obtain 41 first-preference votes. If a candidate fails to reach this threshold, second-preference votes will be counted to determine the winner.

This has increased the importance of every vote and heightened speculation about political manoeuvring.

The NDA has fielded five candidates - Nitish Kumar and Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U), Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar (BJP), and Upendra Kushwaha (RLM).

The opposition Mahagathbandhan has fielded Amarendra Dhari Singh as its candidate.

Leaders from both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan appeared confident about the outcome.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said there was no doubt about the NDA’s victory. "All five seats will go to the NDA," he asserted.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: "We are going to win all five seats; wait for the counting."

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur said, ''Very, very excited! Everyone from the entire assembly, all those who voted today, arrived on time. We started with refreshments at the polling station, and it felt really good."

JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also expressed optimism, stating that initial reports indicate the NDA is winning all five seats by a large margin. "The results will become clear soon, and everyone will be able to see the outcome," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, JD-U MLA Amrendra Kumar Pandey said the alliance was certain of victory. "We are going to win all five seats. It is absolutely final—110 per cent. All five seats will be ours," he remarked.

JD-U Bihar President Umesh Singh Kushwaha also claimed that the victory of the NDA candidates was assured. "Our candidates’ victory is 100 per cent certain. Only the formalities remain," he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mahagathbandhan leaders also sounded confident.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said that the numbers were in favour of the alliance. "We are confident because the numbers are with us. Our allies from AIMIM and BSP have supported us. We have reached 41, and with 41 votes, victory is certain," he said.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed the opposition’s claims and said the final result would speak for itself.

"Just wait until 4 p.m., and everything will become clear," he said. Taking a swipe at the opposition, he added that similar claims had been made earlier as well, but they did not materialise.

Congress MLA Qamrul Hoda said the opposition alliance was united and confident of victory. "Wait and see. By 6 p.m., AD Singh will go to the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav accused the ruling alliance of trying to influence the election through unfair means. "This is a Rajya Sabha election. They are short by three in terms of numbers, while we have 41. They are trying to win by misusing money power and the system, but all the secular parties are united on one platform," he said.

Congress MLA Avidur Rahman also expressed confidence that the Grand Alliance would secure at least one seat, alleging that NDA members were attempting to create pressure and offer inducements.

RJD MLA Anita Devi said the alliance was confident of celebrating victory later in the evening. "We will celebrate in the evening. We are winning," she said.

--IANS

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