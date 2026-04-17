April 17, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

NDA exists in post-Nitish era, as parties and not govts contest elections: Bihar Dy CM Yadav (IANS Interview)

NDA exists in post-Nitish era, as parties and not govts contest elections: Bihar Dy CM Bijendra Prasad Yadav (IANS Interview)

Patna, April 17 (IANS) Newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, on Thursday in a reply to the Opposition's attacks that the new government has been formed against the public mandate, asserted that the NDA continues to exist even after the resignation of former Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. In an interview with IANS, he underlined that it is political parties and not governments that contest elections.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What will be your priorities after the formation of the new government in Bihar?

Yadav: Whatever our previous Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised for 2025-2030, according to our election manifesto, we will work towards implementing that. We want to make Bihar prosperous. We will also emphasise on infrastructure, air, rail, road and water connectivity.

IANS: Will the new NDA government take forward the schemes started in the previous tenure?

Yadav: Definitely, whatever schemes are currently in place, those will continue. Apart from this, new schemes will also be implemented.

IANS: Employment opportunities was one of the primary objectives of Nitish Kumar-led government. What steps will the new government take towards that?

Yadav: We will prioritise industries for increasing employment opportunities and will primarily focus on agro-based industry. Other things will also continue.

IANS: What steps will be taken to prevent the migration of youth from the state?

Yadav: In our area there are two-three lakh people who came from Punjab, Haryana and western UP and are engaged in farming. Worldwide people go to other places for employment opportunities, I don't know where this word migration comes from.

IANS: What is the government's road map to increase farmers' income?

Yadav: The 'Krishi road map' that was started by Nitish Kumar, will continue.

IANS: The Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 has been implemented in the country, and its notification has also been issued. What is your opinion on reservation and empowerment for women?

Yadav: The first model for women's reservation was given by Nitish Kumar during the panchayat elections, by implementing reservation in Panchayati Raj and municipal corporations. Whatever work has been done for women in Bihar, it is a model. Even for youths and children. For their education, cycles, uniforms etc, have been provided.

IANS: The Opposition says that the government has been formed against the public mandate. What would you say on this?

Yadav: Mandate was given to the NDA. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA still exists, and it will continue in the future too. The government does not contest the election, parties do.

IANS: Can Nitish Kumar again be a part of the government in the future?

Yadav: Who is stopping him? But now Nitish Kumar has decided to be in Delhi and go to the Rajya Sabha.

--IANS

cg/rad

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